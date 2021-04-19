The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $37,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $14,370,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

