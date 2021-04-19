The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

LOVE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

LOVE stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -538.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,414,840. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

