The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. The Kroger accounts for about 1.2% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,531 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

