The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

The Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 568.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $359,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549 in the last ninety days. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

