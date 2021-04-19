The Goldman Sachs Group Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $940.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $858.23.

BLK opened at $811.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $742.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $700.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

