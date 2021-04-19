The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NYSE:CMC opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

