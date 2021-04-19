The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021 // Comments off

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.85 ($12.77).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.84 ($11.58) on Monday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.11.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.