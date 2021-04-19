The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.85 ($12.77).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.84 ($11.58) on Monday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

