The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 5,990 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,592.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,500 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 227,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,198.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 232,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The GDL Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The GDL Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GDL Fund in the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of GDL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.94. 33,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,942. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.