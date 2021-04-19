The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

