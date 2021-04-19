The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.76. 308,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,774,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average is $209.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

