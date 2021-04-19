The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $15.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $46.84. 529,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

