The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. United Bank raised its holdings in The Allstate by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Allstate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $122.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

