TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of TGTX opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

