Tezos Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $628.14 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Tezos has a market cap of $4.29 billion and $628.14 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $5.59 or 0.00010003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 766,978,481 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

