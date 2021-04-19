Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.64 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

