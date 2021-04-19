Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Maxim Group

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.14.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $135.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.