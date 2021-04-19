TerraKRW (KRT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68,104.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $48.54 million and approximately $68,104.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00279531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.80 or 0.00694801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,754.52 or 0.99628614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.00862444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 54,711,130,856 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,401,747 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

