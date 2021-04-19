TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading Up 881.6% Over Last 7 Days

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 60.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $6,900.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 881.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

