TENT Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $378,802.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.94 or 0.00413366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00157031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00171658 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004883 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,527,520 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,428 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

