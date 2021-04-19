Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 713,899 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.