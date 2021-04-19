Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 153.4% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 114.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,303.74.

GOOG stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,300.07. 27,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,306.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,857.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

