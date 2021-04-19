Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $942,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

