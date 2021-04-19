Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,081,510 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

