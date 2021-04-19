Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $50,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.42. 58,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.