Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.98. 44,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.