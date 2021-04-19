Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $145.00. 119,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,340. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

