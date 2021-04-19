Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TLTZY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 6,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.6729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

