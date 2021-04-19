TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $144.35 on Friday. TDK has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Analysts expect that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

