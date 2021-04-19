Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $43.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

