Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWODF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

