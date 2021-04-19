Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TAPM stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Tapinator has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $35.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.88.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

