Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report $95.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.68 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $108.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $381.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.34 million to $390.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $382.03 million, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 415,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,618,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 69,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -423.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.