Tael Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $62.56, $45.75 and $7.20. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00088578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.98 or 0.00649442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00040864 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $7.20, $10.00, $45.75, $62.56, $24.72, $13.96, $18.11, $119.16, $4.92, $34.91 and $5.22. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

