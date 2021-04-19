T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,546.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

