Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

Get Systemax alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYX. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

SYX opened at $45.53 on Friday. Systemax has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $63,671.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $364,448.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Systemax by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Systemax by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Systemax (SYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.