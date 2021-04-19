Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes $780,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.53. 24,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,899. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.