Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 811.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 253,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.57. 75,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,801. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.