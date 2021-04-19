Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 16,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 201.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $152.85. 321,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,227,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $463.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

