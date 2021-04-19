Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $515,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.85. 9,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,892. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average is $154.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

