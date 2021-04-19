Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,052 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.61. 18,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,300. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

