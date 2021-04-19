Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $58.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

