Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 674 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in American Express by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

