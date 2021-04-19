Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,329,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

