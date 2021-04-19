Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Shopify by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.2% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,207.80 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.30, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,159.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,133.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

