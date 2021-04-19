Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 518 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 37.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $862,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $192.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.28 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.91 and its 200 day moving average is $179.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,812 shares of company stock worth $14,196,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.93.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

