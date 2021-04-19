Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 27.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 32.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,756,725. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.