Swmg LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Swmg LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.