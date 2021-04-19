Swmg LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Swmg LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.4% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $227,122,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.22 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

