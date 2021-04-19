SVB Leerink Comments on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $171.88 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $173.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

