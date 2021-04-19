suterusu Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.19 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $78.63 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00069556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00088149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039071 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

